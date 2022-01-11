This 'Mysterious Creature' Had Zoo Officials Baffled. It Turned Out To Be...

A "mysterious creature" was spotted at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo

Officials at a zoo in the United Kingdom were recently baffled by a “mysterious creature” that they found swimming inside the banded mongoose enclosure. The Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Kilgetty, Wales, said that the weird creature was first spotted by a guest over the weekend who alerted the zookeepers. The zoo said that this creature “had us all scratching our heads”. A hunt then began to identify the creature lying in the enclosure. “Was it a miniature Loch Ness Monster? A mysterious water lizard,” the zoo asked in a viral Facebook post. The Loch Ness Monster, as per legend, inhabits the Loch Ness lake in Scotland.

So what did the zoo do? Authorities deployed a team of investigators to identify the creature. They probed. And, found that it was nothing but a toy crocodile that someone had dropped in the pond. The zoo said their officials “breathed a little sigh of relief” after they came to know that it was only a toy crocodile. “But it did give us all a laugh this grey Monday morning,” it added.

The post has been liked more than 1,200 times and shared 37 times.

Some people found this incident “brilliant” and others said that they wanted to visit that zoo after learning about it.

One person came up with his own thoughts on what the creature could be. “Some mixed dog breeds are fashionable now, so I think this could be a croca poo,” he joked.