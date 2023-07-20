UK Woman Wanted To Put Down Her Dog Because It 'Barked At People'

Ms Holmes and her husband Sean took Markus in

An animal rescue centre, Lucie's Animal Rescue in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, said that a woman wanted to put her two-year-old dog to sleep because it barked. Lucie Holmes, who runs the centre was earlier contacted by the woman, she asked if she would take her dog Markus, but she had to turn her away because the centre was full.

Ms Holmes received a call from a local vet two hours later and was informed that the owner had wanted to euthanise Markus citing its barking. The vet refused the request to euthanise the dog.

Ms Holmes in an interview with BBC said, "It's disgusting. I have not been able to sleep much because I am still so angry. Dogs bark. It's what they do."

"I told the owner there was absolutely no need for Markus to be euthanised. He needs time and training," she said.

Ms Holmes and her husband Sean took Markus in despite already sharing her home with nine other dogs and 34 kittens, which are also looking for a home.

Ms Holmes in a lengthy post on Facebook shared about the incident. She wrote, "His owner contacted me to ask me to rehome him, because... 'He barks at other dogs and people when out so needs rehoming 'Marcus is a 2-year-old patterdale x Labrador. He had been owned by said owner for... 5 weeks. He's just settling in, learning his new environment and family, and at only 2 years old he will be rather overwhelmed as well as adjusting to everything new. Barking is how dogs communicate, and express their fears, and also excitement. When I asked his owner what training she had been doing with Marcus to help him overcome his possible nervous behaviour, the answer was 'he's had none'. I explained I am full at the moment but I will let her know when I had room to fit him in."

She added, "2.5 hours later I receive a call from a vet practice. Marcus had been taken to the vet to be EUTHANISED. Put to sleep. To end his life, because his owner could not be bothered to put any time or training into him. Thankfully, the vets refused and called us. They spoke to their behaviourist while they were there, and offered the owner sessions to help Marcus- the owner declined. Killing him was the easy way to end her problem. So, of course, with fear the owner would then just go to another vet and put him to sleep- I made room. I don't have room, but I'm not having it. Marcus has been with us for less than half an hour. He has sat, and taken a treat very gently. Has met 6 dogs- enjoyed a sniff and his tail hasn't stopped wagging. He hasn't barked yet."

In her post, she also urged people to think carefully before getting a dog, "Too many people are getting pets without any consideration to the time they need to adjust, and expecting them to be 'perfect companions' without actually putting anything into them. Take some responsibility and invest time into them, you chose them to be part of your family. Stop destroying them just because you cannot be bothered to help them. It's not their fault. You are safe Marcus, and loved. You will never be treated so badly again, and that I can promise."



