UK Woman Suffering From Ear Pain For Weeks Finds Spiders Nesting Inside

It started with a scratchy sensation in her ear, followed by incessant crackling sounds. The part-time teacher and content creator, Lucy Wild, initially thought it was a bit of loose wax but grew alarmed when the feeling persisted throughout the day.

Mrs Wild opted to explore the sensation by using a Smartbud-an electronic ear-cleaning device equipped with a camera, resembling a high-tech Q-tip. That's when she discovered that a spider had infiltrated her ear, the New York Post reported.

"I was very confused as to how it even got in there," Lucy Wild, 29, told South West News Service of being colonized by a brood of eight-legged freaks.

The Cheshire-based mother of three called the UK's emergency number, "I was flapping around trying to get it out. We called 111 [the UK emergency number] and put warm olive oil in my ear and drew it out," Mrs Wild recalled. "It was covered in oil and the size of about my baby fingernail - about 1 centimetre.

Even though she managed to extract the spider, the woman mentioned that her ear was bleeding, and her hearing was impaired.

She sought medical attention, and the healthcare professionals prescribed a week's worth of antibiotics. Despite feeling shaken, she thought her issue was now in the past.

After some time, Wild began to feel ear pain once more, leading her to inspect her ear canal again using the Smartbud. To her dismay, the patient uncovered a menacing black mass covering the interior of her ear.

Mrs Wild rushed to the ENT department of a hospital and the doctors gave her a horrifying diagnosis.

"He said, 'Yes, it is a spider's nest,'" she recounted, adding that the doctor had never encountered something like it before.

"How does a spider get in your ear and you not know about it?" the distraught patient asked.

Doctors cleared her ear, but Mrs Wild claims she remains emotionally traumatized by the experience, describing the pain during the removal as "more intense than childbirth."

"It was like something out of Stranger Things. It looked like you were going into the upside down. I don't know what it left in my ear that was black but maybe it cut my ear - I know some spiders have babies on their legs and back.

"I was very confused as to how it even got in there, how does spider get in your ear and you do not know about it - I was petrified thinking there might be another one," she told SWNS.