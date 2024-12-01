UK Man Receives Rs 215 Compensation After Finding 'Smooth' Mars Chocolate Bar

A UK man has received £2 (Rs 215) compensation and an apology after he found a Mars chocolate bar without its signature swirl and took to social media to post about the incident. 34-year-old Harry Seager's picture of the rather peculiar-looking chocolate bar instantly went viral when he posted it on the Dull Men's Club Facebook page, generating interest from thousands of members. Mr Seager from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was on the way to a classic car show in Birmingham with friends when he stopped at a service station in Oxfordshire and bought the chocolate bar.

As it turned out, the Mars bar was completely smooth and devoid of ripples that usually give the confectionery item its unique look. Mr Seager promptly contacted Mars Wrigley UK to ask whether the smooth chocolate bar was a new addition to the popular product that has been made in Slough since 1932.

"We're sorry to hear about your experience Well make sure that your feedback is shared with our Quality Team. Please accept the enclosed £2 voucher that you can use towards a future purchase," read a statement by the Mars team, addressed to Mr Seager.

Asked about the compensation money, Mr Seager said it was not his priority and all he wanted to know was what caused the chocolate bar to be produced in such a manner.

"The only reason I emailed [Mars] was because I was interested in what might have caused it to happen. That is all I wanted to know and they kept side-lining that question," he was quoted as saying by BBC.

"I think £2 is great, it will be two free Mars bars. Maybe they could have sent me more but I'm not being ungrateful. I think it's amazing after everything that's happened that I got the £2 voucher."

Internet reacts

After Mr Seager posted the message about receiving the payout from Mars, social media users slammed the chocolate company for being dry in its response and offering a measly sum.

"You only got paid £2 for all the advertising you did across multiple media for Mars Wrigley?!" said one user, while another added: "That's the most "we didn't read your complaint and certainly won't do anything about it, but have some money anyway" response I've ever seen from a business."

A third commented: "The most dull thing about this was Mars's response. Thank you for respecting our group requirements Mr Corporation."