UK Man Paddleboards To Work, Saves 2,500 Pounds In Petrol, Parking Costs

Alex Kell with his paddleboard.

A man in the United Kingdom has come up with a unique solution for people who spend a lot of time, and money, on commuting to office from home. Alex Kell, a financial planner from Gloucester, paddleboards to work that helps him save around 2,500 pounds a year in petrol and parking costs.

“I've paddleboarded for about five or six years,” Mr Kell told Euro News.

“A couple of years ago I moved to a location that put me right on the water, so it allowed me to paddleboard not only in my leisure time, but also as my daily commute,” the 38-year-old added.

Mr Kell, who owns Quayside Wealth Management, gets his stand-up paddleboard out at his home and paddles the mile up the Gloucester-Sharpness Canal to work.

He told SWNS that the unique commute gives him much needed thinking time as a business owner, and helps him unwind after a stressful day at the office.

“Commuting to work on a paddleboard is pretty peaceful,” he told Euro News.

He regularly posts about his paddleboarding adventures on his Instagram handle.

Mr Kell has talked about his unique commute on LinkedIn too, where he is ready to give financial advice to those interested.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Kell helps in financial planning, mortgage lending, retirement planning etc. He studies Bachelor of Science, Business Management and Information Technology from University of Gloucestershire.

The 38-year-old, who lives with his partner, is loving life on the water and has no plans to get back on the road in his Ford ranger anytime soon.