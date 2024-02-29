UK Man 'Dead' For 50 Minutes Makes Miraculous Recovery, Baffles Doctors

Hope waned for Ben Wilson, 31, after last year's massive heart attack.

In a story defying medical odds, 31-year-old Ben Wilson has made a remarkable recovery after suffering two cardiac arrests last June, according to The Metro.

Mr Wilson's heart stopped beating twice within a 50-minute span at his home, requiring paramedics to use a defibrillator 17 times to revive him. Doctors at the hospital prepared his family for the worst, stating his survival chances were slim and that even if he did recover, he could face significant long-term issues, reported the news portal.

However, in a testament to his strength and resilience, Wilson defied those predictions.

After spending five weeks in a medically induced coma to protect his brain from oxygen deprivation, he has gradually regained his ability to walk and talk. He recently proposed to his partner, Rebekka Holmes, who reports that he only experiences minor speech and short-term memory issues.

She said, "When the paramedics came, they said it wasn't looking good. They used a defibrillator to shock him 11 times in 40 minutes before finally getting a heartbeat. But when they got him outside in the garden, he went again, and they shocked him six times in another ten minutes and brought him back again. They put him in an induced coma right away to minimise any damage."

Mr Wilson, a traffic management worker, is now back at home and planning his wedding, a testament to the human spirit's ability to overcome even the most daunting challenges.

"I stayed by his side the whole time, telling him I loved him. I sang him our song "Dream a Little Dream of Me," sprayed my perfume on his pillow, and put a teddy he bought me on it, saying "I love you to the moon and back," at his side. I believe my love for him brought him through. It is a miracle that he has survived, but there are studies that say love and touch can help," Rebekka Holmes further said.

"Ben has always been a hopeless romantic, getting me flowers and cards, and I feel I was repaying him for all the love and affection he has shown me over the seven years we have been together."