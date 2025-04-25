UK Man Buys World War I Shipwreck For Rs 34,000 Only On Facebook

Dom Robinson, a UK citizen, received the bargain of a lifetime when he managed to buy a World War One shipwreck for just Rs 34,000 (300 pounds), according to a BBC report. Mr Robinson saw the advertisement for the SS Almond Branch on Facebook Marketplace and instantly knew he had to get his hands on the wreckage.

The 3,300-tonne, 330ft long cargo ship was sunk by a German submarine off the coast of Cornwall on November 27, 1917, and has remained there ever since. Mr Robinson, who has had a passion for shipwrecks since childhood and loves diving, has already taken the plunge underwater to have a look at his prized possession.

"I just went along and I kind of kicked the tires and I sucked my teeth, and I knew what it was," said Mr Robinson.

Mr Robinson recovers the wreckage by investigating anomalies found by scanning the sea beds around the UK. He also has a YouTube channel where he shares his findings.

'I've identified maybe 20 or 25 shipwrecks in the last couple of years. It's really nice because each shipwreck has got a story associated with it. That's something I find particularly rewarding," he said.

"It feels a bit different when you're diving a wreck, and you know that you have a sense of ownership on it."

Wife not impressed

While Mr Robinson has been left in awe of his newfound prized possession, his wife Suzi, 53, has been less than thrilled.

'When I bought it, my wife was furious, said Mr Robinson, adding that his partner dubbed the wreckage a "waste of money".

Though he may not be able to flip the wreckage for any money, Mr Robinson is hoping to find the ship's bell, which he said he would love to keep.

"So, if anybody finds the bell, they should report it to the Receiver of Wreck, who will ask me whether I want to keep it or not. And, if they find the bell, then obviously, hands off my bell."