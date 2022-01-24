Twitter Is Busy Debating Delhi vs Bengaluru Rent. Mumbai Has Left The Chat

If you are an active Twitter user, you may have noticed a sudden increase in the number of posts debating the merits and the demerits of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The three metropolitan cities each have a loyal fan base, and the competition between them - although it's not new - has been heating up on the microblogging platform of late. It all seems to have begun with a flurry of posts from Bengaluru residents looking for flatmates to share some truly stunning properties.
Case in point, this:
Looking for female flatmates to share a beautiful 4bhk duplex in HSR with! Natural light & the porch + terrace have me hooked! ???? It's a deal of deals!— Aditi Chopra (@aditichoprax) January 21, 2022
Rent: 17.5k
Deposit: 75k
Pls RT & help us find interesting folks to share a roof with! #flatmate@peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/ojnRdNZHMA
Or this:
Looking for a flatmate for a room in Benson Town, BLR. It's a 4BHK duplex with a spare room and 3 bedrooms. Some perks:— S (@anervoussystem) January 18, 2022
- green, peaceful area ????
- private terrace ????
- we have the best cook ever! ????
- spacious with tons of natural light ????
Rent 13k, deposit 70k. DM for video! pic.twitter.com/h36jrEjyh9
Mumbaikars were quick to note that the rent quoted in these posts would not go far in the Maximum City. Mumbai, after all, is a city infamous for its high rent. Moreover, the lack of open spaces in the capital of Maharashtra means that houses overlooking parks or fields or any sort of greenery -- like the ones in Bengaluru -- are a rare luxury in Mumbai.
So is the rent for just the bed or the linens or what ? What about the rest of the items in the description.— Nikhil Merchant (@nikhil_merchant) January 19, 2022
Please send menu.
A concerned, Mumbaiite (who doesn't live in Mumbai anymore)
Mumbai mein to itne mein sirf bathroom milega rent pe ???????????? https://t.co/FmEZdXl6mL— Ankit Khatkar (@Doc_Torque96) January 22, 2022
Mumbai Flat Ads: 1/2RK with no parking and common toilet - Rent 40K— That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) January 18, 2022
Bengaluru Flat Ads: 3BHK row house with car park and private theater in the basement and a butler named Jeeves - Rent 20K
And that, in turn, gave rise to some hilarious memes. Check them out:
Mumbai peeps when they see the rent prices in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/mhDkvu32Ek— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) January 21, 2022
looking for flatmates to share this beautiful mansion with in bangalore, made of marble, 24 hours away from the airport.— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 22, 2022
rent: 2k
deposit: 10k pic.twitter.com/ZxdHTQyMAu
Looking for flatmates to share this beautiful house in Bangalore. Previous tenants have gone to London ✈️— Fi (@Bank_on_Fi) January 22, 2022
Rent: 4k
Deposit: 20k pic.twitter.com/5to4CMIbaK
Looking for flatmates to share a beautiful 9bhk (duplex house) in Bangalore with! Natural light & the porch + balcony look mesmerizing! It's a deal of deals!— gordon (@gordonramashray) January 21, 2022
Rent: 7.5k
Deposit: 30k pic.twitter.com/asvSUOUPQL
Looking for a flatmate to share a 2BHK in HSR, Bangalore near Agara Lake. The property comes with an amazing view & is fully furnished. DM me to enquire about the property.— Non Fungible Talent ???? (@poojasinhaha) January 22, 2022
Rent - 6K
Deposit - 10L pic.twitter.com/420WTkSpNW
Looking for flatmate for the penthouse apartment on Altamount Road, near Bangalore airport— Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) January 22, 2022
Rent: ₹5,000/month
Deposit: ₹1 lakh
Bonus: Free data 24x7 pic.twitter.com/oxRx9VByAP
Looking for flatmates in Bangalore. Lots of open space. Internal oxygen systems, solar power systems, and near to launch port.— 0xPranav???? (@pranavdotexe) January 22, 2022
Rent: 5k INR
Deposit: Life insurance
DM for specific location pic.twitter.com/X2EpMEGZxm
Meanwhile, people from Delhi were amused by the 'Bangalore vs Bombay' debate brewing on Twitter. Several residents of Delhi NCR pointed out that they paid significantly less in rent when compared to the other two cities.
Since everyone has been talking bout Bangalore rents, i just wanted to say that I live in NCR in a 3 bedroom, 1 store, 4 bathroom, kitchen, dining, living with 4 balconies amounting to 2000 sq feet and my rent is 20k per month with a security deposit of 20k. Bye.— abcdefghijklmnopqrs_uvwxyz ???? (@altzina) January 21, 2022
Since everyone is going nuts about Bangalore rents, let me say Delhi IS an affordable city.— D (@SunshineOnRent) January 21, 2022
NCR is even cheaper.
You can get a 3 BHK in 15K.
But some begged to differ:
Cries in *living in New Delhi* https://t.co/USqLBRX8c9— Anushka Jain (@iamanushkajain) January 18, 2022
Delhi people saying the rent there is so much cheaper than bangalore. But have you considered no one wants to live in delhi ????????— . (@_fIoyd) January 18, 2022
One person even summed up all the arguments playing out on Twitter in one helpful table.
Stop fighting now. pic.twitter.com/oWPAH4aKA4— Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) January 22, 2022
So where do you stand on this debate? Let us know using the comments section.