Twitter Is Busy Debating Delhi vs Bengaluru Rent. Mumbai Has Left The Chat

Memes on Bengaluru vs Mumbai rent have taken over Twitter

If you are an active Twitter user, you may have noticed a sudden increase in the number of posts debating the merits and the demerits of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The three metropolitan cities each have a loyal fan base, and the competition between them - although it's not new - has been heating up on the microblogging platform of late. It all seems to have begun with a flurry of posts from Bengaluru residents looking for flatmates to share some truly stunning properties.

Case in point, this:

Looking for female flatmates to share a beautiful 4bhk duplex in HSR with! Natural light & the porch + terrace have me hooked! ???? It's a deal of deals!



Rent: 17.5k

Deposit: 75k



Pls RT & help us find interesting folks to share a roof with! #flatmate@peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/ojnRdNZHMA — Aditi Chopra (@aditichoprax) January 21, 2022

Or this:

Looking for a flatmate for a room in Benson Town, BLR. It's a 4BHK duplex with a spare room and 3 bedrooms. Some perks:

- green, peaceful area ????

- private terrace ????

- we have the best cook ever! ????

- spacious with tons of natural light ????

Rent 13k, deposit 70k. DM for video! pic.twitter.com/h36jrEjyh9 — S (@anervoussystem) January 18, 2022

Mumbaikars were quick to note that the rent quoted in these posts would not go far in the Maximum City. Mumbai, after all, is a city infamous for its high rent. Moreover, the lack of open spaces in the capital of Maharashtra means that houses overlooking parks or fields or any sort of greenery -- like the ones in Bengaluru -- are a rare luxury in Mumbai.

So is the rent for just the bed or the linens or what ? What about the rest of the items in the description.



Please send menu.



A concerned, Mumbaiite (who doesn't live in Mumbai anymore) — Nikhil Merchant (@nikhil_merchant) January 19, 2022

Mumbai mein to itne mein sirf bathroom milega rent pe ???????????? https://t.co/FmEZdXl6mL — Ankit Khatkar (@Doc_Torque96) January 22, 2022

Mumbai Flat Ads: 1/2RK with no parking and common toilet - Rent 40K



Bengaluru Flat Ads: 3BHK row house with car park and private theater in the basement and a butler named Jeeves - Rent 20K — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) January 18, 2022

And that, in turn, gave rise to some hilarious memes. Check them out:

Mumbai peeps when they see the rent prices in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/mhDkvu32Ek — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) January 21, 2022

looking for flatmates to share this beautiful mansion with in bangalore, made of marble, 24 hours away from the airport.

rent: 2k

deposit: 10k pic.twitter.com/ZxdHTQyMAu — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 22, 2022

Looking for flatmates to share this beautiful house in Bangalore. Previous tenants have gone to London ✈️



Rent: 4k

Deposit: 20k pic.twitter.com/5to4CMIbaK — Fi (@Bank_on_Fi) January 22, 2022

Looking for flatmates to share a beautiful 9bhk (duplex house) in Bangalore with! Natural light & the porch + balcony look mesmerizing! It's a deal of deals!



Rent: 7.5k

Deposit: 30k pic.twitter.com/asvSUOUPQL — gordon (@gordonramashray) January 21, 2022

Looking for a flatmate to share a 2BHK in HSR, Bangalore near Agara Lake. The property comes with an amazing view & is fully furnished. DM me to enquire about the property.



Rent - 6K

Deposit - 10L pic.twitter.com/420WTkSpNW — Non Fungible Talent ???? (@poojasinhaha) January 22, 2022

Looking for flatmate for the penthouse apartment on Altamount Road, near Bangalore airport



Rent: ₹5,000/month

Deposit: ₹1 lakh



Bonus: Free data 24x7 pic.twitter.com/oxRx9VByAP — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) January 22, 2022

Looking for flatmates in Bangalore. Lots of open space. Internal oxygen systems, solar power systems, and near to launch port.



Rent: 5k INR

Deposit: Life insurance



DM for specific location pic.twitter.com/X2EpMEGZxm — 0xPranav???? (@pranavdotexe) January 22, 2022

Meanwhile, people from Delhi were amused by the 'Bangalore vs Bombay' debate brewing on Twitter. Several residents of Delhi NCR pointed out that they paid significantly less in rent when compared to the other two cities.

Since everyone has been talking bout Bangalore rents, i just wanted to say that I live in NCR in a 3 bedroom, 1 store, 4 bathroom, kitchen, dining, living with 4 balconies amounting to 2000 sq feet and my rent is 20k per month with a security deposit of 20k. Bye. — abcdefghijklmnopqrs_uvwxyz ???? (@altzina) January 21, 2022

Since everyone is going nuts about Bangalore rents, let me say Delhi IS an affordable city.



NCR is even cheaper.

You can get a 3 BHK in 15K. — D (@SunshineOnRent) January 21, 2022

But some begged to differ:

Cries in *living in New Delhi* https://t.co/USqLBRX8c9 — Anushka Jain (@iamanushkajain) January 18, 2022

Delhi people saying the rent there is so much cheaper than bangalore. But have you considered no one wants to live in delhi ???????? — . (@_fIoyd) January 18, 2022

One person even summed up all the arguments playing out on Twitter in one helpful table.

So where do you stand on this debate? Let us know using the comments section.