Twitter In Disbelief Over $1,200 Gucci Jeans With Fake Stains

What do you think of these "stain effect" jeans from Gucci?

Luxury brand Gucci has raised eyebrows with its latest offering - jeans and overalls that come with fake stains. Photos shared on Gucci's website show denim jeans and overalls that have been "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect". Part of the Italian fashion house's Fall Winter 2020 Men's collection, these denims look like they have grass stains around the knee area.

They could be yours if you have at least $1,200 - or around Rs 88,000 - to spare, because that is the starting range for these grunge-inspired creations.

While the jeans retail for $1,200, the overalls are available for $1,400 on Gucci's website, where they are described as "light blue eco washed organic denim with stain effect".

The overalls are made in Italy and produced through processes that "respect biodiversity and ecosystems", the website adds.

Unsurprisingly, the hefty price tag on the denims that look more rundown that glam has raised eyebrows on social media. Photos of the pre-stained Gucci jeans and overalls have flooded Twitter, where many have wondered why someone would pay good money for outfits that don't even look new.

Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden????? pic.twitter.com/XWcJf36xbi — ???????????????????????????????? (@kfjoanes) September 22, 2020

How rich do you have to be that you hire someone else to make it look like you spend time outside? Gucci is now selling pairs of denim overalls for $1,400 . . . and the overalls come with grass stains. Yes, they're pre-stained. pic.twitter.com/u0aGa1N4dS — Dave Ryan (@daveryankdwb) September 22, 2020

$770–1200 for grass stained Gucci pants



If u buy these I will drag u through the grass myself pic.twitter.com/k2xTYkDQ05 — ???? TiredzZz ???? (@YourBoyAndyy) September 22, 2020

is gucci really trying to sell “grass stained” overalls for $1400?? i'm done with luxury brands man???? pic.twitter.com/tt5xZGDZnz — emily (@emilyengle_) September 22, 2020

This is not the first time that Gucci has come under fire for selling products with a worn-out effect. Last year, they had similarly faced massive trolling for selling a pair of sneakers that, as one netizen described them, look like they had been "worn by someone for the last 6 months while working in a field". The "dirty" trainers with scruff marks were available to buy for $870 or approximately Rs 61,000.