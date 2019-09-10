Twitter Fusses Over 'Kerfuffle' As Shashi Tharoor Shares Holiday Photos

Shashi Tharoor shared pics from his Maldives vacation on Twitter.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is no stranger to strange and rarely-used words. His extensive vocabulary, seen in his tweets, often leaves his followers scratching their heads. The long list of words includes lalochezia, farrago, webaqoof and snollygoster, among others.

This morning, Mr Tharoor tweeted pictures from his recent trip to the Maldives. It was the caption, though, that caused a bit of commotion on the microblogging website.

"A couple of weeks ago, before all the political kerfuffle in the media, I managed a brief three-day escape to @SonevaFushi in the Maldives," he wrote, sharing four pictures from his getaway. "Feels like aeons ago now but I've never been on a more perfect getaway," he added.

A couple of weeks ago, before all the political kerfuffle in the media, I managed a brief three-day escape to @SonevaFushi in the Maldives. Feels like aeons ago now but I've never been on a more perfect getaway. #DiscoverSonevapic.twitter.com/fVPhZX2qv6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 10, 2019

Several users turned their focus on the "kerfuffle" that the Congress leader used in his tweet.

According to Oxford Dictionaries, kerfuffle means a "commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views."

While many Twitter users pointed out how the 63-year-old leader often used words that many wouldn't understand, a few others took it upon themselves to educate fellow users by posting the meaning of kerfuffle.

"Try to use simple English so that common people can understand," wrote one person while responding to his tweet.

Shashi, try to use simple English so that common people can understand. The communication in HiFi English will not yield the results intended for. For most of your speeches or messages people have one question “ Kahana kya chahate ho” — Dilip Jade (@Dilip_Jade) September 10, 2019

"Is 'Kerfulle' a Maldivian word Sir?" another wondered

Is ‘Kerfulle' a Maldivian word Sir ? — Kumar Sanjeet (@KumarSa17676915) September 10, 2019

A third person requested that Mr Tharoor also share the meaning when using words like kerfuffle

Sir kerfuffle jaise word likha karo to saath me (meaning b likh diya karo) aapki baat b puri ho jayegi bachho ka gyanvardhan b hojayega — arunshukla (@arunshukla) September 10, 2019

Some posted the meaning of kerfuffle for the benefit of others

All those wondering about the shashi word of the day ;) pic.twitter.com/XUryoaO22H — The Notorious B.E.E .🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) September 10, 2019

Kerfuffle : A Commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views.



What a beautiful word.🥰🥰🥰 — мαℓαуαℓι gσσиєя #🇦​🇫​🇨​ (@Aubamayang14) September 10, 2019

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor has familiarised his followers with obscure words. In October last year, the Congress leader announced his book on Twitter by describing it as a "400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification" - a word that had most people reaching for their dictionaries.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.