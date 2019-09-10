Twitter Fusses Over 'Kerfuffle' As Shashi Tharoor Shares Holiday Photos

"A couple of weeks ago, before all the political kerfuffle in the media, I managed a brief three-day escape to the Maldives," wrote Shashi Tharoor.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 10, 2019 11:45 IST
Shashi Tharoor shared pics from his Maldives vacation on Twitter.


Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is no stranger to strange and rarely-used words. His extensive vocabulary, seen in his tweets, often leaves his followers scratching their heads. The long list of words includes lalochezia, farrago, webaqoof and snollygoster, among others.

This morning, Mr Tharoor tweeted pictures from his recent trip to the Maldives. It was the caption, though, that caused a bit of commotion on the microblogging website.

"A couple of weeks ago, before all the political kerfuffle in the media, I managed a brief three-day escape to @SonevaFushi in the Maldives," he wrote, sharing four pictures from his getaway. "Feels like aeons ago now but I've never been on a more perfect getaway," he added.

Several users turned their focus on the "kerfuffle" that the Congress leader used in his tweet.

According to Oxford Dictionaries, kerfuffle means a "commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views."

While many Twitter users pointed out how the 63-year-old leader often used words that many wouldn't understand, a few others took it upon themselves to educate fellow users by posting the meaning of kerfuffle.

"Try to use simple English so that common people can understand," wrote one person while responding to his tweet.

"Is 'Kerfulle' a Maldivian word Sir?" another wondered

A third person requested that Mr Tharoor also share the meaning when using words like kerfuffle

Some posted the meaning of kerfuffle for the benefit of others

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor has familiarised his followers with obscure words. In October last year, the Congress leader announced his book on Twitter by describing it as a "400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification" - a word that had most people reaching for their dictionaries.

Click for more trending news




