Twitter Can't Get Over This Pic Of Melania Trump And Justin Trudeau

Offbeat | Updated: August 27, 2019 12:20 IST
This picture of Melania Trump greeting Justin Trudeau has inspired a ton of jokes.


A photograph from the weekend G7 summit in France that shows Melania Trump greeting Justin Trudeau has created waves around the world. According to The Guardian, the photograph was clicked on Sunday evening when world leaders and their partners came together for a family photo to conclude the summit. The pic shows US First Lady Melania Trump leaning towards Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a customary kiss on the cheek. Her husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes.

The photograph seems to have captured the imaginations of many - inspiring tongue-in-cheek comments and jokes. On Twitter, the Melania-Trudeau encounter has become meme fodder. Take a look at some of the funniest reactions it had inspired:

"Melania is ready to risk it all," quipped one Twitter user

Others cracked "find someone who looks at you..." jokes

Some people also dug up old photographs

The moment even sparked a trending hashtag - #MelaniaLovesTrudeau

This wasn't the only moment from the G7 summit that led to jokes. Donald Trump's ill-timed photograph with German Chancellor Angela Merkel also amused many.

What do you think of the photograph? Let us know using the comments section.

