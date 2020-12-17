Turn Up Your Phone's Brightness For A Surprise In Pic Shared By Elon Musk

There's a surprise hidden in this pic shared by Elon Musk.

Your daily dose of wholesome content comes from unlikely quarters today - Elon Musk's Twitter timeline. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is known for his frequently controversial tweets and for the memes he shares on the microblogging platform. This afternoon, however, he took to Twitter to share a photograph that may just put a smile on your face.

The picture shows a full moon in a dark sky devoid of any stars. The accompanying caption urges viewers to turn up their device's brightness level to see the stars. "Star Light, Star Bright," wrote Elon Musk, 49, while sharing the picture.

So go ahead and increase your screen's brightness to see the surprise in store for you:

Star Light, Star Bright pic.twitter.com/6CeTAZSXCO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2020

Did you see it? Instead of stars, a message appears in the night sky when you turn up your phone's brightness. "You, you're the star," it reads.

Told you it's wholesome content.

If you can't see the message on your device, take a look at it below:

Here's what it says if you're still using a Nokia : pic.twitter.com/UnPJXJ7zbr — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 17, 2020

Elon Musk's tweet has been 'liked' over 26,000 times within minutes of being shared. Take a look at some of the reactions it has garnered:

“For my part I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream“

Love you Elon! ????????✨

