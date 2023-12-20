'Too-Late Or To-Let?': Bengaluru's Notice For Rented House Is Viral

The poster read, "To-Late Rent/Sale 1 RK, 1,2,3 BHK."

The search for the perfect rented abode in Bengaluru is a familiar tale, marked by a symphony of resigned sighs and muttered expressions of "It is what it is!" But on a dusty notice board, amidst rows of ordinary offerings, a typo emerges, not as a mistake, but as a poignant reflection of the city's housing woes, adding an unexpected twist to the tale.

The poster read, "To-Late Rent/Sale 1 RK, 1,2,3 BHK." The picture of the poster with a typo was shared by an X user Sky Obsessed, who wrote, "You're always late for good houses in Bengaluru."

Bengaluru, where even signs play on your rental anxieties. A misspelt "to-let" transformed into a mocking "to-late," a fitting reminder that affordable dream flats tend to disappear quicker than dosas at lunchtime.

You're always late for good houses in Bengaluru @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/vcQIiJWFqd — SKY OBSESSED☁️🌌 (@DhawanManomeeta) December 15, 2023

Earlier, a post went viral on the internet that shows how a landlord increased the rent of a 2BHK flat in Indiranagar by Rs 10,000 in just a few hours. The abrupt rent increase soon became viral on the internet.

On X, formerly Twitter, Nitin Kalra posted screenshots of an 'available for rent' post made by another X user @Bharath_MG. The property boasted modern interiors and amenities, the post soon grabbed the attention of the internet. However, in an hour, the landlord decided to raise the rent of his property from Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000.