This Sports Legend Is Selling Skateboards Painted With His Own Blood

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has teamed up with Liquid Death, a canned water company, to release a line of limited-edition skateboards infused with his own blood. According to Insider, the 53-year-old donated two vials of his own blood, which was then mixed with the paint used to create the skateboards. Liquid Death's limited-edition run of 100 skateboards are painted red and feature a graphic of a man whose head has been replaced by a can of water.

In a promotional video, Tony Hawk joked that he became an ambassador for Liquid Death - the water company whose tagline claims to "murder your thirst" - but forgot to read the fine print.

"They're gonna mix my blood into the paint and do a limited run of skateboards using my real blood in the graphics," he explained.

The video has crossed 1.7 million views on Instagram since being released on Wednesday.

"I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs," Tony Hawk said in a press release, according to Input Magazine. "This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks."

Liquid Death confirmed that the skateboarder's real blood had been used in the making of the skateboards and clarified that they had sterlised it first.

Owning a skateboard infused with the blood of the legendary athlete won't come easy - or cheap. A limited-edition run of the skateboards went on sale for $500 and is now sold out on the brand's website.

According to Liquid Death's website, 10% of the profits from the skateboard will go to Mr Hawk's organization The Skateboard Project, which helps fund public skateparks, and 5 Gyres, a non-profit dedicated to reducing plastic pollution.