Tiny Bulldozer And A Giant Ship In Suez Canal Inspire Wave Of Memes

A part of the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen) lodged sideways.

One of the biggest container ships in the world getting stuck in a narrow waterway in the Suez Canal has given plenty of material to meme-makers on the Internet as social media websites were soon flooded with jokes, poetry and humour at the expense of a very small bulldozer which was sent to dislodge the giant ship.

A giant container ship, the Ever Given vessel, ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course on Tuesday, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world's busiest trade routes. A photo showed the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given, a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway as excavation trucks struggled to dig it out.

Internet users were quick to point out the humour behind small tugboats and excavators trying to push and pull the Ever Given free of the canal's banks.

This is my favourite meme format in a long time pic.twitter.com/p7XOuC43PU — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 24, 2021

Comic artist Chaz Hutton posted his original artwork about the traffic jam, relating it to procrastination.

Today's Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

When you feel stressed at work, take a look at this tiny excavator. The burden of dredging the route between Asia and Europe rests squarely on its shoulders. #EVERGIVEN#suezcanalpic.twitter.com/mCoehqgOxc — Vsy (@vsy) March 24, 2021

Some memes spoke to the feeling of being stuck in life or at the workplace while others related it to depression and anxiety.

The owners of the vessel blocking the Suez Canal said they faced "extreme difficulty" refloating it as Egypt temporarily closed one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Salvage experts warned the shut-down could last days or even weeks, potentially forcing businesses to re-route cargo ships around the southern tip of Africa in a blow to global supply networks.

Tug boats, dredgers and heavy earth-moving equipment have been deployed but so far the ship has not budged.