Three Giant Pandas Take On Snowman. Video Is Too Cute To Miss

The Toronto Zoo has shared the adorable video on Facebook. It shows pandas Er Shun, Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue fighting and playing with the snowman the zoo keepers built for them.
The video shows one panda battling it out with the snowman. It is eventually joined by two more pandas in the fight against the snowman. There's a point when all three forget about the snowman and start fighting with each other. In the end, it's just one of the pandas left to battle it out against the snowman.
The video makes for the most adorable watch. Take a look.
Comments
"The Panda bears are so cute playing with the snowman. I think they love the snow," says one Facebook user. "They are so comical and playful," says another.
