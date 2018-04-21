This Upbeat Dance To 'Jaani Tera Naa' Will Get You In Mood For Weekend Bookmark this for your next sangeet performance

Looking for the perfect song to get you in the mood for the weekend? Or the perfect choreography for your next sangeet performance? Look no further because Sonali Bhadauria and Gaurav Thukral have teamed together to give us the peppy dance routine of our dreams.Dance Choreographer Sonali Bhadauria of LiveToDance and dancer Gaurav Thukral shook a leg on 'Jaani Tera Naa' - the Punjabi song that became a super hit in the last few months.Since being shared online just one day ago, their "Urban Bhangra Routine" has amassed over 1.4 lakh views on YouTube already. On Instagram , a preview of the full video already has over 2 lakh views and hundreds of comments.Shot at Delhi's picturesque Jugmug Thela, their energetic performance makes for a great watch.See it below:"Great perfomance and the location is superb," writes one commenter. "Your expressions are awesome, super performance" says another. What do you think? Let us know using the comments section below.