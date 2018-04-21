This Upbeat Dance To 'Jaani Tera Naa' Will Get You In Mood For Weekend

Dance Choreographer Sonali Bhadauria of LiveToDance and dancer Gaurav Thukral shook a leg on 'Jaani Tera Naa' - the Punjabi song that became a super hit in the last few months.
Since being shared online just one day ago, their "Urban Bhangra Routine" has amassed over 1.4 lakh views on YouTube already. On Instagram, a preview of the full video already has over 2 lakh views and hundreds of comments.
Shot at Delhi's picturesque Jugmug Thela, their energetic performance makes for a great watch.
See it below:
"Great perfomance and the location is superb," writes one commenter. "Your expressions are awesome, super performance" says another.
