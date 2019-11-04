This University Professor Rewarding Students With Toys Is Too Pure For Words

A video of a professor bringing soft toys to class has gone viral online.

The Internet is in love with a university professor who was seen in a viral video bringing soft toys to his students to reward their hard work. The video, which was posted to Twitter by one of his students, named Amy, has collected over 7.3 million views and has been retweeted thousands of times.

According to Amy, the professor teaches Vietnamese at the University of California, Los Angeles. "Our weekly assignments include making Viet videos and he always gives each group a plushie as a 'good job!' gift!" she explained in a subsequent tweet after posting the video.

The video shows him taking soft toys out of his bag, showing them to the class and setting them on a table. "My Viet professor brings us stuffed animals every week to reward us for our hard work," wrote Amy while sharing the video online.

i'm crying ???? my viet professor brings us stuffed animals every week to reward us for our hard work pic.twitter.com/E8JEY3zcHW — amy (@lilmcnugs) October 31, 2019

On Twitter, people can't seem to stop raving about the professor and his sweet gesture. The video has been flooded with thousands of appreciative comments since being shared online three days ago,

"This is so pure I'm sobbing," wrote one person. "So precious," another said.

I hope yall respect him pic.twitter.com/4J8cBJA2Sj — HONEYPIE (@Jeongsyeonn) November 1, 2019

This is just so heartwarming, like the amount of kids that have mental breakdowns, depression , anxiety, ect. in college or uni . This could be just a small thing to some ppl but this will make kids who are struggling smile even if it's just for minute or a few seconds — ????TheTanniesProtector???? (@Janbambec) November 1, 2019

One plushie maker even donated a 100 soft toys to the professor after the tweet went viral.

100 plushies are packed and ready to go!! 🔥 Gonna drop them off at @FedEx keep us updated @lilmcnugs 😭❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sxIuNfWXre — Thousand Skies (@thousand_skies) November 1, 2019

