This Snack From Mumbai Was Nigella Lawson's Favourite Food In 2017

Ms Lawson completed her meal with other staple dishes of amchi Mumbai like sabudana khichdi and poha.
Read her post below:
Best thing I've eaten in 2017: the vada pav at Ladoo Samrat after the wonderful @nfpexplore Dawn Tour of Mumbai. Vada pav are unfeasibly light spiced potato patties, fried crisp in gram flour batter, to be squished into soft bread rolls. Also eaten here , to great delight: poha, flattened rice, thali peeth, multigrain fried bread, and Sabudana khichdi, which is sago. With warm thanks to @HarshvardhanTanwar #latergram #mumbai #dawntour #nfpexplore #ladoosamrat #vadapav #india #love
Many on Instagram have responded in agreement with Ms Lawson, while a few have recommended other Indian dishes she could try.
"Vada pau and sabudane ki khichdi are my absolute faves, so glad you could enjoy it," writes one commenter. "Omg... All my favorite foods... So glad you loved all of these," says another.
On Facebook, where her post has been shared over a hundred times, she has earned herself many fans. "Feeling so glad you liked these Indian food !!!" writes one user. "This is Indian street comfort food! Bon appetite!" says another.
Ms Lawson continued her gastronomic exploration of India by posting, about five hours ago, a beautiful video from the Spice Market of Mumbai.
We're looking forward to more such posts from her!
