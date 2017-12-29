This Snack From Mumbai Was Nigella Lawson's Favourite Food In 2017

Best thing I've eaten in 2017: the vada pav at Ladoo Samrat after the wonderful @nfpexplore Dawn Tour of Mumbai. Vada pav are unfeasibly light spiced potato patties, fried crisp in gram flour batter, to be squished into soft bread rolls. Also eaten here , to great delight: poha, flattened rice, thali peeth, multigrain fried bread, and Sabudana khichdi, which is sago. With warm thanks to @HarshvardhanTanwar #latergram #mumbai #dawntour #nfpexplore #ladoosamrat #vadapav #india #love

