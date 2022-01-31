Watch: Sindoor Scene From 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2' Gets Trolled On Twitter

A still from 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'

Many people have, over time, accused daily soap operas on Indian TV of sliding into irrationality with their presentation and not paying enough attention to content. Not surprisingly, these serials provide a healthy dose of laughter even to their viewers when they intend to show an intense situation. For instance, a scene from one of these serials — Thapki Pyar Ki 2 — has now gone viral on social media for its unconvincing dramatisation. Many people commented that it appeared more of a joke than anything else after the scene went viral on Twitter.

The video showed a woman defying the laws of physics and struggling with another woman for her love interest. The protagonist, Thapki, is seen standing in front of her love interest with a pujaki thali (plate with items for worship) and sindoor (vermilion). This plate gets launched into the air by accident. Till this point, everything is going smoothly. That's when the makers decided to introduce a little more drama. So, what do they do?

Well, they get the two woman characters to fight for the sindoor while the plate is still flipping in the air. Finally, the protagonist manages to catch the sindoor (yes, believe it or not) between her palms.

Watch the clip here:

advanced sindoor applying way in 2022 ???? pic.twitter.com/irKTLbB8yi — rish. (@lostboyinthesky) January 27, 2022

So far, the clip has been viewed over 4.5 lakh times. A number of people have also reacted to it, sharing their frustration with such “cringe” scenes.

Kya hai yeh? Koun dekhta hai yeh cringe?? Kahase aate hai aise log???????????? — Happy_soul (@soulh208) January 27, 2022

Another user was more subtle.

This is creative.???? Something I've never seen before???? — Zainab (@funnygirlrox) January 27, 2022

Another user said they felt sorry for the makers and viewers, and suggested that those who praised the show should be sent to a mental health clinic.

लेखक के ऊपर माया, डायरेक्टर के प्रति श्रद्धा, देखने वालों पर दया और सीन की सराहना करने वालों के निमहंस के टिकट मैं दे सकता हूँ। — Saurabh Kumar (@saurabhadarsh) January 28, 2022

Check some more reactions below.

In November, another scene from the same show had gone viral on social media. Even that scene had sindoor at its centre.