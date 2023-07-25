This Road Plays Song When Drivers Travel At Right Speed, Old Video Goes Viral

When the vehicle passes through the road in correct speed, a folk song can be heard.

A video going viral on Twitter (now rebranded as X) shows a musical road in Hungary that sings when a car passes on it at the right speed. Called Road 37, it is located in the northeastern part of the country, running from Felsozsolca to Satoraljaujhely, on the border with Slovakia, according to Hungary Today. It leads to the through the famous Tokaj wine region. When the vehicle passes through the road in correct speed, a folk song titled Erik a szolo (The grapes are getting ripe) can be heard on the stretch, as per the outlet.

Hungary's musical road will sing to drivers going the right speed pic.twitter.com/AdI9efp88z — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) July 24, 2023

The road was constructed in Hungary's Somogy County two years ago and the news was widely reported then. The video of the same stretch is going viral again now.

Since being posted, it has amassed more than 15 million times and nearly 1.5 lakh likes.

The speed limit on the highway is 80 kmph. The asphalt has a ridge on the road, where the friction between the road and tires plays the melody as a car crosses it at the ideal speed.

But if a driver goes faster or slower, the music will be imperfect or distorted.

Other countries too have carried out such experiments. The first known musical road was built in Denmark's Gylling in 1995 by two artist. The road was made from a series of raised pavement markers.

In France, a musical road with a 28-note melody composed by Gaellic Guillerm was built in the suburb of Villepinte, in the year 2000. But by 2006, drivers started claiming that the song could be heard faintly.

