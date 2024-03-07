This Man's 'Chill' LinkedIn Job Description Is Winning Hearts Online

The internet users loved the perfect explanations by Mr Suthar.

Gone are the days of simply browsing LinkedIn for your next job. The platform has become a bustling online community where professionals connect, share insights, and build their brands. That's why a recent profile has captured the internet's attention - it stands out from the crowd and showcases a unique approach to navigating the diverse landscape of today's LinkedIn landscape.

X user Vibin Babuurajan shared a screenshot of Mahesh Suthar's LinkedIn profile, which soon went viral. What set Mr Suthar apart was his witty and impactful one-liners accompanying each listed job role. These were not conventional job descriptions; they were clever, sharp, and free from typical jargon.

Mr Suthar summarised his stint as a Product Marketing Manager with the straightforward line, 'Learned how to market.' He summarised his time as a consultant as "Made friends".

He also admitted as a Senior Director he 'Stopped learning much.'

Along with the screenshots, the caption read, "LinkedIn experience description done right."

See the post here:

Linkedin experience description done right 😂 pic.twitter.com/VOp4CX8zfr — Vibin Babuurajan 👋 (@vibinbaburajan) March 5, 2024

The post soon went viral and garnered nearly 2 lakh views. The internet users loved the perfect explanations by Mr Suthar.

A user commented on the post, "Should have mentioned quantitative data like made how many friends."

"Who said perfect explanations don't exist," another user commented.

The third user wrote, "Mahesh is the most honest person ever!"

The fourth user commented on X, "Same vibe".

The fifth user joked, "Commenting for better reach".