'This Fooled Me': Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Message Has A Twist

Anand Mahindra shared a funny video with a powerful 'Monday Motivation' message.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing quirky and informative posts that attract the attention of social media users. Mr Mahindra's 'Monday Motivation' messages are meant to give his followers a boost on the very first day of the work week. But today, he shared a video that shows a boy grabbing an uncontrolled plane using his bare hands. It is not known where or when the clip was shot, but the Mahindra Group Chairman used it to deliver another 'Monday Motivation' message.

"This fooled me till the very end. The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don't make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me," Mr Mahindra said in his tweet, adding the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don't make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me. #MondayMotivation. pic.twitter.com/Ex6jGQg4fa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022

The accompanying 11-second video shows a plane descending rapidly in an uncontrolled manner over a neighbourhood. A man on a motorcycle is seen pointing towards the plane that flies too close to the structure on the ground.

The video appears to show that the plane will crash. But before that happens, a boy standing on the roof of a school catches it mid-air.

Though the size of the plane makes it appear like a real aircraft, the plane was actually a toy.

Mr Mahindra's followers were also blown away by the video, but agreed with his message.

"True, sometimes you need to just leave it like that with open eyes likeways close eyes (when you are in sleep). I do this in place of meditation. Try it," tweeted a user.

"Awesome n inspiring... Our fear exaggerates the problems than they are but they are smaller when we face or deal with them... Like rear view mirror of vehicles...objects appear larger than they are," said another.

