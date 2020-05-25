This Family's Dance Video On Eid Is Viral With Over 6 Million Views

This family's video greeting on Eid has become a viral hit online.

As the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today, a family from Malaysia is winning hearts on Twitter with their video greeting on the festival. The video, which has gone massively viral on the microblogging platform, shows family members performing a dance routine to Dadi Freyr's hit song 'Think About Things'. Twitter user and musical artist Adam Imanullah posted the video of his family dancing to the tune of Iceland's Eurovision 2020 entry on Sunday.

In the video, Mr Imanullah, his sister, and their parents are seen bobbing up and down in a perfectly coordinated dance routine to the beats of the song. The 'Think About Things' dance challenge has become extremely popular on TikTok, with over 55,000 videos of people shaking a leg to the track.

"Salam Aidilfitri from my family to yours!" wrote Adam Imanullah while sharing the video on Twitter. "Salam Aidilfitri" is a common greeting on Eid in some Southeast Asian countries. "Happy Eid," he wrote while sharing the same video on Instagram.

Salam Aidilfitri from my family to yours! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0cp9pO2dIf — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@adamimanullah) May 24, 2020

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has gone viral with over 6.5 million views and thousands of comments complimenting the family. The 33-second clip has also collected more than 1.2 lakh 'retweets' and nearly 5 lakh 'likes'.

Fantastic. This is the sort of content I want to see on Twitter! — Jane Hards (@Japaha) May 24, 2020

this is amazing! — Anna Morris (@annamorriscomic) May 24, 2020

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid is one of the biggest Islamic festivals around the world. It marks the conclusion of Ramzan - a month of fasting and prayer.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.