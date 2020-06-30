This Clever Goat Found A Hilarious 'Jugaad' To Munch On Leaves. Watch

This smart goat has left thousands of viewers in splits.

When it comes to jugaad or creative hacks, this clever goat could give even the most enterprising of people a run for their money. An old video that has resurfaced on social media and left people in splits once again shows a goat overcoming the hurdle of its small size to munch on tree leaves in the smartest of ways - using a bigger animal for a ladder.

The video begins by showing a goat and a buffalo standing amiably together. The goat, possibly hungry, looks up at a tree and sees the promise of a delicious treat in store. One small problem - it can't reach the tree leaves. Not to be deterred, the goat nimbly jumps onto the buffalo's back and rests its front legs on the tree trunk to reach the leaves. The video ends with the goat munching away happily.

The video was shared last week by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, who praised the animal as one "smart goat". Take a look at it below:

That's a smart goat ????



????️ Shared. pic.twitter.com/gy3Do1ugOt — Sudha Ramen IFS ???????? (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 25, 2020

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the video has been viewed more than 12,000 times, collecting a ton of amused responses.

"Friendship goals," wrote one commenter, while another said: "Animals are way smarter than we think".

"Did it share any with the buffalo?" a Twitter user also wondered.

This is not the only video of an animal getting resourceful for food that has amused viewers recently. Last month, IFS officer Susanta Nanda also shared a video of an elephant gently shaking a tree to get a snack.

It's mango time. How can the giant be denied to have the taste of king of fruits????



It shakes gently the tree to enjoy a sweet snack.... pic.twitter.com/yd98WolRnh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 12, 2020

What do you think of these videos? Let us know using the comments section.