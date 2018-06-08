They Ordered Bicycle Online, Opened Package To Find Bearded Dragon Inside They found the lizard inside the bicycle package while unpacking

Share EMAIL PRINT Mr Lizard, as the bearded dragon was nicknamed, was rescued by Riverside County Animal Services.



According to Riverside County Animal Services, Mr Brummett made the startling discovery while getting ready to assemble the bicycle.



"Here was this massive lizard looking over his shoulder at me," he said. "At first I freaked out because he was so big."



According to Mr Brummett, the critter seemed as confused as he himself was. "He had this look, such as 'what the heck just happened?'" he said. "And I'm thinking, 'yeah, me too.'"





Animal Services officers responded to their call and identified the lizard as a bearded dragon, an Australian species legal to be kept as pets in California.



The bearded dragon, nicknamed Mr Lizard, was then transported by a Riverside County Animal Services officer to San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus and fed peaches to give it some much-needed nourishment.







Mr Lizard will now be transported to one of Riverside County's exotic rescue partner organisations.







