These 'Malang' Trailer Memes Will Leave You In Splits

The Malang trailer has led to some hilarious memes on Twitter.

The trailer of Malang may be dark, but memes based on it are definitely not. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The movie, which appears to be a revenge thriller, intrigued viewers with its enigmatic trailer that dropped yesterday. And as with almost every Bollywood movie, meme-makers rushed to create hilarious memes with the trailer of Malang.

Malang memes have now taken over Twitter, with one scene in particular catching the fancy of many. Aditya Roy Kapur's dialogue from the trailer - "Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bahut kuch hone ko baaki hai (This night won't end so soon. There's a lot left to happen) - has sparked a meme-fest on the microblogging website.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes it has inspired:

#MalangTrailer

Me to 2020 : please be kind

Meanwhile 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rrf8EhfGlY — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) January 6, 2020

*Diwali, Me getting ready to go outside, after cleaning fan*

Mom:#MalangTrailerpic.twitter.com/NH3GsRjTt2 — D J ???? (@djaywalebabu) January 6, 2020

Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM

Boss:#MalangTrailerpic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR — Nikhil ???? (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer



When you sleep on the roof in summer



Mosquitoes : ???? pic.twitter.com/TP3UNxPCSl — Rahul (@iamRahul66) January 6, 2020

Other scenes from the Malang trailer have also been turned into hilarious memes by creative Twitter users. See for yourself:

Me accidentally touches sister while snatching remote from her hand,

She to dad:#Malang#MalangTrailerpic.twitter.com/h38QVZTJN0 — D J ???? (@djaywalebabu) January 6, 2020

When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailerpic.twitter.com/b0U61mlEU6 — Sandeep Indep (@IndepSandeep) January 7, 2020

When your sibling eats your food that you have been thinking about all day #Malang#MalangTrailer



Me: pic.twitter.com/IMaiwWg8WB — Tishma???? (@_AbeySaale) January 7, 2020

Along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor, the trailer also featured a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance from Kunal Kemmu. Malang is all set to hit screens on February 7.