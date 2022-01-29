From Mouni Roy To Mohit Raina: Celebrities Who Got Married In January 2022

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar earlier this month.

The new year has started with a bang. While the year 2021 saw a lot of stellar weddings in celebrity circles, the year 2022 is no less. In the very first month, we witnessed a lineup of celebrities who got married. While some of these events were much anticipated, others came as a surprise for many fans. Celebrities took a step towards a new chapter of their life and how. Photos and videos from these stunning celebrity weddings have flooded social media platforms. And, we can't be grateful enough for them.

Here is a list of celebrities who got married in January this year. Take a look:

1.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy's South Indian-style wedding with Suraj Nambiar took no time to make it to the headlines. The actress has always created a buzz with her social media posts. But this time, her intimate Goa wedding has surpassed all of that noise. Mouni's fans and friends flooded the Internet with photos and videos from the ceremony. The actress herself posted photos on her Instagram page and wrote, "I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we are married. Need your love and blessings. 27.01.22"

In the evening, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar exchanged vows in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

2.Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison

Stand-up comedian Kenneth Sebastian's wedding came much as a surprise to his huge fanbase. The comedian, known by his stage name Kenny Sebastian, married Tracy Alison this month. A dreamy wedding ceremony was held in Goa. The groom was in an all-white pantsuit while the bride was in a wedding gown for one ceremony. For another, they were seen in traditional Indian clothing with shades of red and gold. Sharing the photos, the comedian wrote, "Tracy is home. Just wanted to update my sweet Instagram followers that I have got married and it was the most memorable day of my life."

3.Mohit Raina and Aditi

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Mohit Raina also got married recently. He has shared photos from his intimate wedding with Aditi on Instagram. Mohit Raina captioned it, " "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey - Aditi and Mohit."

4.Princess Fadzillah - Abdullah Al-Hashemi

Princess Fadzillah Lubabul and Abdullah Al-Hashemi tied the nuptial knot in a week-long grand wedding. Princess Fadzillah is Sultan of Brunei's daughter. She looked beautiful in the shimmery wedding ensemble. Her brother, Prince Mateen, has shared a few pictures and penned a note on the occasion. "Congratulations to the newlyweds. I am so happy for both of you. Big love to my beautiful sister," it read.

Happy tidings to all these newlyweds.