The Wedding Proposal That Gave Anand Mahindra An 'Inferiority Complex'

Anand Mahindra with his wife, Anuradha Mahindra.

A few days ago, a Hollywood filmmaker went viral for re-animating his girlfriend's favourite Disney movie to propose to her. Businessman Anand Mahindra is only the latest to be impressed by the thoughtful wedding proposal - so much so that he says it has given him an inferiority complex.

On Thursday evening, Mr Mahindra posted a tweet applauding Lee Loechler's proposal and shared a clip of his edited Sleeping Beauty scene. The clip shows the characters of Prince Philip and Aurora re-animated to resemble Mr Loechler and his girlfriend, Sthuthi David.

"This clip has been going viral globally," wrote Anand Mahindra, 64. "This gent apparently hack-animated a Disney movie to propose to his childhood sweeetheart.. And I thought I had done a good job 40 yrs ago with my proposal.

"Now I have an inferiority complex!" he added.

This clip has been going viral globally. This gent apparently hack-animated a disney movie to propose to his childhood sweeetheart.. And I thought I had done a good job 40 yrs ago with my proposal. Now I have an inferiority complex! pic.twitter.com/jbTAYBg3nh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2020

Anand Mahindra is married to Anuradha Mahindra, founder of Verve magazine. In an earlier tweet, he had revealed that he "met-and fell in love with" his wife in Indore. The two also studied together in Boston.

Mr Mahindra's tweet was 'liked' over 13,000 times and inundated with comments, with many asking how he proposed to his wife 40 years ago.

We would love to see your proposal video. :) — Siddarth Jain (@siddarth_jain) January 16, 2020

Please do share your story sir... — Nataraj (@sknata) January 17, 2020

If it was 40 years ago it must have been good then ???? By the way what did you do? — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) January 16, 2020

Lee Loechler's Disney-themed proposal video went viral a few days ago. It has collected more than 5 million views on YouTube.