The Neeraj Chopra-Rajinikanth Connection, Hilariously Explained By Randeep Hooda

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth has inspired hundreds of jokes on the Internet.

Neeraj Chopra became a national hero on Saturday after his gold-winning performance in the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. At the age of 23, Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian to win a gold in athletics at the Olympics and only the second individual Olympic gold medallist from the country. His performance in the Tokyo Games has earned him plaudits on social media - and as congratulatory messages poured in for the young athlete, actor Randeep Hooda shared a lighthearted post documenting the "secret" to his success. Surprisingly enough, his post has a Rajinikanth connection - although there seems to be nothing in common between the 23-year-old athlete and the 70-year-old actor at first glance.

Randeep Hooda shared a picture of Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth with a caption pointing out that chanting "Neeraj Neeraj Neeraj" together sounds suspiciously like chanting "Rajini Rajini Rajini."

"If you chant Neeraj Neeraj Neeraj, you will hear Rajini Rajini Rajini. Now you know the secret, Rajinikanth is everywhere," reads his hilarious post.

Randeep Hooda's tweet is only the latest in a long line of Rajinikanth jokes that are super popular on social media. These jokes, without exception, celebrate the actor as a person with seemingly superhuman abilities - somewhat like the Chuck Norris of India.

The post has racked up nearly 3,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments on the microblogging platform.

Ohhhh man…. No wonder ???????? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 9, 2021

If it is so please measure distance again it might be in kms....rajni sir???????????????????? — Maneesh Sharma (@soodanmaneesh) August 9, 2021

On Saturday, Neeraj set down an early marker in the javelin throw final, registering a throw of 87.03 in his very attempt. He followed it up with an even better throw, 87.58m -- a mark that no one else even came close to.

