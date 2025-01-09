The Creepy Truth About Starbucks Siren Logo Will Leave You Stunned

The two primary assets of a business that determine the salability of any consumer goods are its core items and its branding logo. Like many other well-known American multinational food companies, Starbucks' logo is among the most identifiable in the world, but you might be surprised to learn about its history.

The coffee giant's iconic logo, which features a twin-tailed mermaid or "siren," has roots in an unusual and somewhat eerie history. According to the Starbucks website, the logo has evolved significantly since the company's early days, but its original design holds a unique meaning.

Back in 1971, the Seattle-based brand's first logo was created by artist Terry Heckler, a corporate artist and the one-time creative partner of Gordon Bowker, one of the founders of Starbucks. It featured a bare-chested siren with two tails, a design inspired by ancient mythology. The siren, a figure known for luring sailors to their doom, was chosen as a metaphor for the irresistible allure of coffee.

Though the logo has been modernised over the years, the siren remains at its core, symbolising mystery, seduction, and the brand's connection to the sea. While today's version is more subtle, the intriguing and slightly dark origins of the logo make it a topic of fascination for many.

"She's captivating, mysterious, and, as Terry put it, “the perfect metaphor for the siren song of coffee that lures us cupside," reads the description on the website.

According to a video posted by YouTuber Zack D Films, who makes infotainment videos about global events on his YouTube channel, the once 'creepy' logo has transformed over the years.

"You might assume that they chose the siren because it looked like a mermaid in the sea, but there's actually a deeper and darker reason behind their decision," Zack D Films explains.