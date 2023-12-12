'Thala For A Reason': Google Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni With Number 7

"The message is clear. Thala for a reason", reads the caption of the post.

Recently, social media has been filled with a plethora of posts centred around MS Dhoni's jersey number. Some people are just posting photographs of the number 7 with the phrase, "Thala for a reason," while others are making associations between it and different objects. The fans and supporters of the former Indian cricket captain are relating anything and everything to the number, including the seven vows in a Hindu marriage and the colours of the rainbow. Amid this, Google India also paid homage to the athlete and shared a post about the same on X, formerly Twitter.

"The message is clear. Thala for a reason", read the caption of the post. It highlighted the significance of the number 7 that has come to be associated with "Captain Cool". Google India also shared an picture of a laptop with seven tabs opened on Google Chrome with MS Dhoni being searched in all of them. Several pictures of the Indian cricket player are also displayed in one of the tabs. Meanwhile, a search query '"What is special about number 7" is printed on paper and placed in the foreground. "There are Seven Colors in the Rainbow, Seven Days in a Week, Seven Wonders of the World, Seven Major Seas, and even the total number of Continents Are Seven! No other number is having so many connotations and references in many different fields like the number Seven. So, it's a very important number indeed," read the answer to the query.

The message is clear. Thala for a reason 👑7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cTRH1g2b1S — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 12, 2023

As cricket fans continue to celebrate MS Dhoni's career, Google's post sent off a wave of emotions among supporters who cherish his many on-field achievements.

Since being shared, the post amassed over four lakh views and nine thousand likes.

"Message is clear. Thala is King of Cricket," said a user.

"This trend started as a troll material. Little did they know, the impact this man makes is so massive that this will end up creating a damn statement.. Goattt," added a user.

A third person added, "This is no longer a meme, it's a statement. The message is crystal clear."

"Man he has taken retirement 3 years ago not using social media and yet he is trending and multi billion dollar companies are posting about dhoni, no one can match this aura," remarked a user.

Another added, "bro will stay stay relevant for eternity."