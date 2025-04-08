Thai Restaurant Offers 'Skinny Discount' For Squeezing Through Metal Bars, Sparks Outrage

A restaurant in Thailand is facing backlash after it offered customers a 'skinny discount' if they can squeeze through metal bars of varying widths. A video making rounds on Instagram shows Amina and Alex stumbled upon the unusual policy at Chiang Mai Breakfast World, a cafe in Chiang Mai that serves international breakfast foods all day.

The unusual practice gained widespread attention online. According to the clip, the cafe features a series of colourful metal bars labelled with different discount levels-offering larger savings for those who can fit through the narrowest spaces.

There are five categories in total, with discounts ranging from 10% to 20%. Customers who manage to fit through the smallest gap receive the maximum discount, while those who can only pass through the widest bar pay full price.

In the video, a man attempts to squeeze himself through the tightest 15% discount bar, prompting laughter and playful jeers from his peers, reminiscent of a scene from a Japanese game show. One person jokingly suggests, "You need some butter," as the diner struggles unsuccessfully. He later tries the 10% gap, but fails again before eventually squeezing through the 5% slot, joking, "It's better than nothing, I suppose."

Another clip shows a female diner managing to pass through the 15% bar twice, prompting a joking comment from a friend: "I didn't think your boobs were gonna get through there."

While some found the gimmick humorous, others criticised the policy as discriminatory toward plus-sized individuals. One viewer commented, "Diet and body culture in Asia is so toxic," echoing the sentiment of many who felt the stunt promotes body shaming.

"Unwarranted bias. Bigger people need more food. The restaurant is penalising customers for being customers," another user wrote.

The cafe has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.