Thai Man Discovers Venomous Snake Frozen Inside Ice Cream

A Thai man has gone viral after he found a whole snake frozen inside an ice cream bar he bought from a street cart. Rayban Naklengboon, hailing from Pak Tho in the Mueang Ratchaburi region of central Thailand, shared pictures of the spooky discovery on Facebook, much to the shock of users.

"Such big eyes! Is it dead yet? Black bean, street vendor, real picture because I bought it myself," Mr Naklengboon wrote in Thai.

Black bean is a kind of ice cream in Thailand that is widely consumed. However, in Mr Naklengboon's case, a black-and-yellow snake's head could be clearly seen in the picture he posted. Social media users speculated that the creature might be a mildly venomous golden tree snake (Chrysopelea ornata) that is commonly found in the region.

The post garnered thousands of reactions and comments with some reacting in horror while others joking.

"This is why I don't usually buy food from street carts. This is horrific," said one user while another added: "Well, you're getting some extra protein with the ice cream."

A third commented: "The first bite gets you hooked, the next puts you in a hospital bed."

Notably, a golden tree snake typically grows to around 70-130 cm but the one found in the ice cream was likely a youngling, 20-40 cm long.

Previous instances

Last year, a doctor in Mumbai was left traumatised after he ordered an ice cream and found a human finger in it. Dr Orlem Brandon Serrao, who lives in the suburbs of Malad, had asked his sister to include some ice cream while ordering groceries online.

"I had ordered three cone ice creams from an app. One of them was a butterscotch ice cream of Yummo brand. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece and spat it out to check what it was," said Dr Serrao at the time.

Dr Serrao immediately put the object in an ice pack so he could show it to the police and filed a complaint with the Malad police.

Similarly, in 2017, a pregnant woman in Kolkata reportedly discovered a fried lizard in her McDonald's french fries order, leading her to file a police complaint.