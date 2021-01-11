Telegram Uses A Hilarious Meme To Troll WhatsApp

Telegram took a pointed dig at WhatsApp using a popular meme.

After WhatsApp announced a change in its privacy policy, signaling increased data sharing with parent company Facebook, thousands of wary users announced their decision to switch to other messaging apps. The popularity of messaging apps like Telegram and Signal rose after WhatsApp's announcement last week, with both services adding new users in huge numbers. Telegram, which emerged as one of the top alternatives to WhatsApp, seems to be having a lot of fun at WhatsApp's expense.

After mocking WhatsApp's new policy of sharing user data with Facebook with a classic two Spider-Man meme, Telegram found another fitting meme to take a dig at the messaging app.

On Sunday, Telegram tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy superimposed on top. The coffin dancers are a group of pallbearers in Ghana who perform at funerals. The darkly comic coffin dancers meme originated last year after a video of the pallbearers went hugely viral on social media.

Take a look at Telegram's tweet below:

Telegram's pointed dig at WhatsApp has racked up over 2.5 lakh 'likes' and thousands of reactions.

The reason am downloading telegram is because of their Twitter guy???? — iamstanley◽ (@chidistanley34) January 10, 2021

I feel like they've got a 'no clap backs' policy. I'm still waiting on the last one. pic.twitter.com/7xTvQoMMlw — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

A few days ago, Telegram had shared another 'no caption needed' meme on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, messaging app Signal also celebrated the rise in their popularity. On Saturday, it shared a snapshot which shows Signal topping the list of free apps, relegating WhatsApp to the second spot.

Signal is an encrypted, privacy-focused messaging app. Developed by a nonprofit foundation, it is supported by user donations. Like Signal, Telegram focuses on user privacy too, giving users the option to use its Secret Chat feature to bring full end-to-end encryption of chats.