'Teekha Kam Please': Japanese Ambassador's Request To Vada Pav Vendors In Pune

The video of Mr Suzuki trying the street food has gone viral on social media.

Vada Pav is one of the most popular street food in Mumbai. Buttery soft pav buns sandwiching a crispy Aloo Bonda with spicy and savoury chutneys make for a delicious street-style snack. Recently, Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki shared a video of himself eating Vada Pav in Pune.

The video of him trying the street food has gone viral on social media. Mr Suzuki was in Pune to attend an event and he decided to try the street food from the famous Garden Vada Pav Centre. In the video, he can be seen relishing the vada pav, which apparently was too hot for his taste buds.

He wrote, "I love street food of India...but thoda teekha kam please!" (a little less spicy, please)

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed 3 lakh views on Twitter and several comments.

A user wrote, "The famous garden vadapaav. Hope u enjoyed Pune too sir."

"Try mango mastani," the second user suggested.

"We appreciate your love towards Indian food," the third user wrote.

Previously, Mr Suzuki tried Gol Gappas, Banarasi Thali in Varanasi. He said that he had wanted to try the dish ever since he saw the leaders of the two countries eat it in Delhi.

He wrote in the caption, "I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi @narendramodi and PM Kishida @kishida230 eating them together!"

In another tweet, the Ambassador said. "I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality."