Tech Executive Calls Upgrade To iPhone 16 Pro 'Waste Of Time', Internet Agrees

The iPhone 16 series officially launched last month.

Aditya Agarwal, a prominent Indian-born tech executive based in San Francisco, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the newly released Apple iPhone 16 Pro. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Agarwal described his upgrade from an older iPhone model as a "waste of time". He revealed that he transitioned from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro and expressed his disappointment with the latest Apple device. He said that he could not tell the difference between the two phones and also could not understand where Apple Intelligence - the biggest difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 in terms of AI capabilities - is.

"I "upgraded" from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro. I literally cannot tell the difference. It took me 24 hours to set up the new phone properly etc. It just feels like a waste of time," Mr Agarwal posted on the microblogging site.

The tech executive further expressed confusion over the anticipated Apple Intelligence. Notably, Apple Intelligence is poised to revolutionise the iPhone experience, offering a suite of AI-powered tools that promise to make your digital life easier, more productive, and more creative. Apple has opted for a staggered release, with some features arriving later this month and others rolling out throughout the rest of the year and into 2025.

Expressing his confusion over the anticipated Apple Intelligence, Mr Agarwal wrote, "I do not understand where this "Apple Intelligence" is????" When an X user commented on the post to say that "Apple Intelligence is promised update, not available," yet, Mr Agarwal refused to buy this defence. "Show not tell. Ship, don't promise," he wrote.

When asked about battery life or camera improvements, the techie downplayed their significance, stating, "I had 'paid for a lot of goddamn charging cables over the years' and did not really care for more battery life."

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users agreed with Mr Agarwal. "I also upgraded. The difference is that I'm now $1,400 poorer, but with the same exact phone," wrote one user.

"Same here. I only did it for the new USB-C plug, and to finally coalesce chargers. No other reason to do it," commented another.

"I went from a 12 to a 16 and still can't tell much of a difference. And yes re-logging into all my apps is a waste of time," expressed a third. "iPhone users won't accept this, but many better phones are available in the market at much more reasonable rates. Just switch back to Android!" suggested one user.