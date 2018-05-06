Taylor Swift Visits 8-Year-Old Fan With Severe Burn Injuries In Hospital Eight-year-old Isabella McCune had requested Taylor Swift to visit her in the hospital

Share EMAIL PRINT Taylor Swift turned up at the hospital clad in a yellow hospital gown and surprised her fan. Washington D.C.: Singer Taylor Swift paid a surprise visit to a hospital to see an 8-year-old fan.



Eight-year-old Isabella McCune suffered severe burns over more than half of her body after after getting burned in an accident in March.



Swift visited the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix on Saturday, reports E!Online.



McCune recorded a video to Swift earlier in the week, telling her she wanted to attend the Tuesday's concert in Glendale, California, but won't be able to do so because as can't leave the hospital due to her injuries.



In the video, McCune, who has credited Swift's music with helping her through her ordeal, asked the singer to stop by the hospital.



"I heard you were here, and I wanted to visit you but maybe you can come and visit me. So maybe that can happen," McCune said in the video.



Just days after the request was made, Swift turned up at the hospital clad in a yellow hospital gown and surprised her fan.



The singer, who kickstarts her Reputation tour on May 8, also took photographs with McCune and her family.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



