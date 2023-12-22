'Taylor Swift, Taylor Yadav': Pop Star's Spin Bowling Action Sparks Online Laughter

The memes are comparing Taylor Swift with many famous wrist spinners.

Superstar Taylor Swift's globe-trotting Eras Tour has been making headlines for its epic 151-show run, but it's a recent snapshot of the singer that has unexpectedly taken the internet by storm. The photo, which captures Swift in a mid-action pose, has become a goldmine for meme creators, with her stance being compared to that of various cricket spinners.

The image shows Swift, clad in a sparkling bodysuit, with her arm raised and hand cocked back, mirroring the motion of a bowler about to unleash a delivery. This uncanny resemblance has sparked a wave of hilarious memes, with social media platforms being flooded with creative edits juxtaposing Swift's pose with iconic cricketers like Shane Warne, Kuldeep Yadav, and Brad Hogg.

This is the original image where she appeared as if she were bowling in the style of a Chinaman bowler.

After a dismal Test performance, chinaman Taylor Swift to be drafted into the England Women's Cricket team. pic.twitter.com/28oXNcVrXT — Minnie Sharma (@serialchiller23) December 18, 2023

Following that, the meme fest kicked off with numerous creative images.

If you want to get a friend into cricket then show them Taylor Swift bowling leg spin 🏏 https://t.co/KrOdmdHGXQ — James (@Surreycricfan) December 18, 2023

In this meme fest, the most notable resemblance is found when comparing Swift with the renowned Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav.

Taylor Swift's hero is Brad Hogg 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4ArUIlPbah — Cricket Shouts 🏏 (@crickshouts) December 18, 2023

The memes have captured the imagination of music fans and cricket enthusiasts alike. The unexpected fusion of pop music and cricket has proven to be a winning formula, with the memes generating laughter and spreading cheer across the internet.

The humorous posts related to this amusing image are steadily increasing, and they continue to contribute captivating images to various social media platforms.

So, whether you're a Swiftie or a cricket fan, dive into this collection of the most amusing memes circulating on the internet about this newfound popular topic.