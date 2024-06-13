Kohli And Sharma Out, Memes In: Netravalkar Becomes Cricket's Latest Social Media Hero

Memes and humorous posts celebrating Saurabh Netravalkar's unique journey.
Saurabh Netravalkar, the 32-year-old Indian-born American cricketer and Oracle software engineer, is proving to be a social media sensation. His impressive bowling, including dismissals of star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has ignited a wave of online fan engagement.
Memes and humorous posts are circulating widely, celebrating Netravalkar's talent and his unique position as a player facing his former cricketing nation. The online buzz surrounding his "homecoming" adds another humorous layer to his interesting cricketing journey.
Netravalkar's cricketing journey began with representing India at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. He then pursued higher education at the prestigious Cornell University in the US, reigniting his cricketing passion there.
Now a key player for Team USA, a team known for its diverse talent pool from India, Pakistan, and the West Indies, Netravalkar is making his mark on the international stage. From orchestrating a thrilling Super Over win against Pakistan to taking crucial wickets of Indian batting stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he's living the dream at the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Click for more trending news