Kohli And Sharma Out, Memes In: Netravalkar Becomes Cricket's Latest Social Media Hero

Saurabh Netravalkar, the 32-year-old Indian-born American cricketer and Oracle software engineer, is proving to be a social media sensation. His impressive bowling, including dismissals of star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has ignited a wave of online fan engagement.

Memes and humorous posts are circulating widely, celebrating Netravalkar's talent and his unique position as a player facing his former cricketing nation. The online buzz surrounding his "homecoming" adds another humorous layer to his interesting cricketing journey.

Saurabh Netravalkar living the dream. pic.twitter.com/tsf7rKJHlD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 12, 2024

Me if I knew Saurabh Netravalkar is going to get Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both. pic.twitter.com/J1j0BXIY49 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 12, 2024

ICT fans to Saurabh : #INDvsUSApic.twitter.com/HYalZr86sH — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 12, 2024

https://t.co/FkCBZ5X8Wr — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 7, 2024

And Oracle stock 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lZZiWNimtw — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 12, 2024

Netravalkar's cricketing journey began with representing India at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. He then pursued higher education at the prestigious Cornell University in the US, reigniting his cricketing passion there.

Now a key player for Team USA, a team known for its diverse talent pool from India, Pakistan, and the West Indies, Netravalkar is making his mark on the international stage. From orchestrating a thrilling Super Over win against Pakistan to taking crucial wickets of Indian batting stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he's living the dream at the ongoing T20 World Cup.