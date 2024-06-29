Ahead of India vs South Africa World Cup Final, Delhi Police's Viral Post

India vs South Africa World Cup 2024 final match will start at 8 pm IST.

The Indian cricket team registered a 68-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. Now, India is gearing up for its World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Cricket fans from all over the country are eagerly awaiting the clash between India and South Africa, and amid the fervour of the game, the Delhi Police's post on X is going viral on the internet.

"Mummy kehti hai 'greens khao'... Sun rahe ho na, Team India? (Mom says eat your greens... are you listening, Team India?) the police department tweeted.

Since being shared, the Delhi Police's post has accumulated more than 3,000 views and several comments. "Haa. Nice joke," commented one user. "India will eat green for sure

@DelhiPolice," said another.

"Green veggies with yellow dal are the healthiest possible combination," jokingly wrote third. "Haha Eating Green is good for health," added one user.

India will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final today. The game will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Both teams made it to the finals by defeating their rivals in the semi-final matches on Thursday. South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in Trinidad and Tobago to secure their spot in the finals while India triumphed over England by 68 runs in Guyana.

Notably, both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event.

The match will also be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Delhi Police has come with a hilarious tweet to support Team India. The police department took to social media to mark India's victory against Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police wrote, "This Just In: In a 'hits-and-runs' incident in the Caribbean, 11 Indian men have 'stolen' over a billion hearts. Initial investigation points out the revenge of 19/11 as the motive." This post draws attention to the ODI World Cup match on November 19, 2023, where Australia won against India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

