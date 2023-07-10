Swiggy's Sweet Wish For Zomato On 15th Birthday Is Winning The Internet

Internet absolutely loved Swiggy's sweet gesture

The food delivery app, Zomato, just turned 15. To mark the day, Zomato took to Twitter to celebrate the day and shared a picture of two cakes, one had Happy Birthday "Zomaito", and the other one had "Zomaato" scribbled on it. But it was the rival app, Swiggy's wish for Zomato that is winning the internet.

Zomato in the caption wrote, "It's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. thank you."

it's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yBAmK7AcV2 — zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023

Social media users wished the food delivery app on completing 15 years in the industry. Wishing Zomato, Swiggy sent a cake to the Zomato Corporate Office with instructions that read, "Happy birthday Zomaito and Zomaato".

"Happy birthday, sending something for you!" the caption read.

happy birthday, sending something for you! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/0VyX4ycb5s — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 10, 2023

Responding to Swiggy, Zomato wrote, "Thanks buddy".

thanks buddy 🤗 — zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023

Internet absolutely loved Swiggy's sweet gesture. A user wrote, "Ek aisa competitor toh har company deserve karti hai (Every company deserves such a competitor)."

Another user wrote, "Waaah, kitni achhi mutual understanding hai (Such a nice mutual understanding)."

The third user wrote, "It looks like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon musk wishing each other on Snapchat."