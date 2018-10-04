Sweet Samosas Anyone? British Bake-Off Challenge Divides Twitter

Samosas filled with creamy orange custard, baked by a GBBO contestant.

This week, contestants on a British reality show were asked to bake something that has sharply divided the Internet: sweet samosas. Contestants on 'The Great British Bake Off' were asked to make six samosas with a sweet filling and six with a savoury one. Now, as every desi knows well, samosas are traditionally made with savoury filling like potatoes and minced meat. The reactions on social media to sweet samosas were polarising but not totally unexpected.

While most were horrified by the very idea of sweet samosas, others were skeptical but willing to give them a chance. The mixed reactions were curated into their own Twitter Moment last night.

Here's how people reacted:

Some wondered if 'The Great British Bake Off' even understood the concept of a samosa

Many Indians chimed in to confirm that sweet samosas are, in fact, not a real thing

Others just made their distaste known

However, some were impressed by the idea of a peanut butter cheesecake samosaor a samosa filled with creamy orange custard

A poll on Twitter confirmed that most people preferred savoury fillings:

In the end though, everyone agreed that whether sweet or savoury, samosas are, in the words of BBC Good Food, the "greatest of all triangular foods, well ahead of tortilla chips, cheesy triangles and melon segments."

What do you think of sweet samosas? Let us know using the comments section below.