Sweet Revenge: China Woman Makes Louis Vuitton Staff Count Rs 71 Lakh Cash, Then Walks Out

In a bold act of revenge, a woman in China made staff at a Louis Vuitton store count 600,000 yuan (over Rs 70 lakh) in cash over two hours, only to walk away without making a purchase. The incident was a response to the poor treatment she had received during a previous visit to the store, where she felt dismissed and disrespected by the sales team. The incident occurred at the StarLight Place shopping centre in Chongqing, where the woman had initially visited in June to shop for clothes, Straits Times reported. She alleged that the staff treated her dismissively, ignoring her requests, showing her outdated items, and displaying impatience.

The shopper, who wrote about her story on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, also claimed staff ignored her when she asked for water. After she left the store, she attempted to file a complaint with the luxury brand's "headquarters" but received no response.

According to South China Morning Post, the woman bore the grudge for two months before cooking up the payback scheme and returning to the outlet with a bag of cash.

Accompanied by her assistant and friend, the group tried on clothes, claiming they intended to purchase them, and handed over the cash to the sales staff. The employees spent two hours counting the banknotes, only for the woman to reveal that she had changed her mind and would not be making the purchase after all.

She wrote on Xiaohongshu, "After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left. How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?''

The woman's revenge plot took the internet by storm, with many users bowled over by her plan. Social media users in China have dubbed the episode the "most satisfying revenge of the year".

One user wrote, ''This ending is so delightful. I have always wondered why these shop assistants are so arrogant.'' Another commented, ''They sell luxury goods, but it does not mean they are luxury goods themselves.''