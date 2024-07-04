Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: 10 Quotes From The Spiritual Leader

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2024: Here are some inspirational quotes from Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda, revered as one of the most influential spiritual leaders, died on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. Born Narendranath Dutta in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, he embraced a spiritual path under the guidance of Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Swami Vivekananda is renowned for introducing the concepts of "Yoga" and "Vedanta" to the Western world. His impactful address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893 brought global attention to India's rich cultural heritage. Beyond borders, religions, and cultures, his charisma and profound wisdom left an indelible mark.

In homage to his spiritual mentor, Swami Vivekananda established the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur Math in West Bengal. He died at the Math, succumbing to prolonged health challenges.

Here are some inspirational quotes from Swami Vivekananda

Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached. Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you, Swami Vivekananda said. This life is short, the vanities of the world are transient, but they alone live who live for others, the rest are more dead than alive. After so much austerity I have known that the highest truth is this: He is present in every being! These are all in manifold forms of him, Swami Vivekananda had said. India is immortal if she persists in her search for God. But if she goes in for politics and social conflict, she will die. Be a hero. Always say, "I have no fear." Tell this to everyone-"Have no fear," Swami Vivekananda had said. There is no other God to seek for! He alone is worshipping God, who serves all beings! Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true. If I do an evil action, I must suffer for it; there is no power in this universe to stop or stay it. To believe blindly is to degenerate the human soul. Be an atheist if you want, but do not believe in anything unquestioningly, Swami Vivekananda had said.