'Sustainable Innovation': Video Of 7-Seater Solar Vehicle Made From Scrap Impresses Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media followers entertained. His witty and humorous tweets also garner much traction online. This time, the industrialist shared a fascinating video of a seven-seater vehicle made entirely from scrap. The vehicle looks almost like a scooter and it has a shade-like structure where the solar panels are fixed.

"So much sustainable innovation in one product - produced from scrap, seven-seater vehicle, solar energy and shade from the sun! Frugal innovations like this make me proud of our India!" Mr Goenka wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

So much sustainable innovation in one product - produced from scrap, seven seater vehicle, solar energy and shade from the sun! Frugal innovations like this make me proud of our India! pic.twitter.com/rwx1GQBNVW — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 29, 2023

The video, which was originally shared on Instagram by user Asad Abdullah, shows a youngster sitting with six other people on the innovative seven-seater solar-powered vehicle that he built himself using scrap.

In the clip, he shares that the vehicle has a range of over 200 km and can go further if exposed to intense sunlight. The boy revealed that the total cost of manufacturing the vehicle is between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000.

Mr Goenka shared the video just a day back and since then it has garnered more than 69,000 views and over 3,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users called the innovation "brilliant", others called it "incredible".

"Harsh ji, Brilliant innovative design from scrap -7seater vehicle & the solar panels location act as shade from Sun !! Another typical sustainability example 'Necessity is the mother of invention'. Thanks for the share," wrote one user. "Brilliant! Should inspire us to be resourceful in limited conditions & build hope that hard work & smart thinking indeed pays!" said another.

A third user commented, "ndia's golden era for technological advancement!! The innovative creations are seen everywhere- from rich to poor, young to old!!!"

"Such innovations make everyone proud. Small motivations, little study coupled with huge courage making people everywhere think differently. This has paid off tremendously. It also confirms that our huge talent when apply their mindsets, miracles will happen," expressed fourth.