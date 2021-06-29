After Supreme Court's Nod To Chartered Accountant Exams, Memes Flood Twitter

Supreme Court allows CA exams: Here's how Twitter users reacted to the news.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to conduct in-person exams from July 5 but asked it to consider allowing students affected by the COVID-19 to opt out of the tests if they so wish. Citing the pandemic, petitioners had urged the top court to direct ICAI to postpone the exam to a later date or until teachers, students, and invigilators were all vaccinated. However, the regulatory body said the exams cannot be “postponed or deferred” as the COVID-19 cases across the country have decreased substantially.

Since the news broke, several Twitter users, including students, have been sharing their thoughts via memes on the social media platform.

Some were worried that those students who had expected the exams to be postponed will now have to finish the course in a hurry.

A user posted a photo of a student sitting on a mattress with study notes scattered all over and captioned it, “round-the-clock preparation”.

Nothing, but a picture of a CA student asking for postponement, Now trying to complete the syllabus.

Round-the-clock Preparation.#caexams#icaiexam#icaiexamspic.twitter.com/vnAgWK7y7a — poonam thapa (@poonamt09600598) June 29, 2021

Another user shared a screenshot from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur.

A third user picked a GIF of a black cat filing nails, and captioned the post, “all the best wishes for celebration”.

Oh yeah...????.. all the best wishes for celebration..

Find the luck attached below:#caexam#icaiexamspic.twitter.com/DRiDoQjiIz — Lively (@Lively_js) June 28, 2021

Here are a few more memes:

The Supreme Court said that by Wednesday the ICAI will have to give an elaborate note of assurance with details on protocol to be maintained in the examination halls. The court also directed the institute to nominate the authority who can certify whether a candidate has COVID-related issues to opt out of the exams.

India has seen a drop in the daily COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks after a tough battle against the second wave. On Tuesday, India reported 37,566 new cases, with the daily infections dropping below 40,000 for the first time in more than three months.