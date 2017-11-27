Sunny Leone's 'Sweet Revenge' On Prankster Wins Twitter. Seen It Yet?

It all started when Sunny's team pulled a prank on her. A video, posted by the actor on November 25, shows the prank in full action. While the actor sat reading a script, a man can be seen scaring the living daylights out of her with the help of a fake snake. Sunny's reaction to the snake makes this an epic video to watch.
My team played a prank on me on set!! Mofos!! @yofrankay and @tomas_mouckapic.twitter.com/QwZCPf1wC0- Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 25, 2017
Since being posted, the video has collected over 7,400 'likes' and almost 1,000 retweets. Not long after the video was posted, several people began asking Sunny if and how she was plotting her revenge. She absolutely was.
Watching again and again,can't control my laugh You are so sweet- Suraj cruz (@surajcruz) November 25, 2017
Will you take revenge on @yofrankay and @tomas_moucka???????
Yes I am plotting something now. They will not know what hit them!! Haha https://t.co/z67048dS1t- Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017
And what "sweet" revenge Sunny had planned.
"My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!!" she tweeted some 19 hours before writing this. Check out her prank on her pranksters.
My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!! pic.twitter.com/umUxEiVhPF- Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017
The video has already received over 8,000 'likes' and some 760 retweets - and still very much counting. To say it's a hit on Twitter would be understatement.
Hahahahaha hilarious @SunnyLeone !!!!- Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) November 26, 2017
You guys are hilarious! https://t.co/nX6bbTo1kW- Andy (@iAmVJAndy) November 26, 2017
Super revenge sunny https://t.co/MSsF4s0moA- Omung Kumar (@OmungKumar) November 26, 2017
I still cant stop laughing!!! The way we ran!!!hahhaahahahahahha https://t.co/8dZalwsgsq- Sunny Rajani (@yofrankay) November 26, 2017
November 26, 2017
perfect revenge- Akshay Suryawanshi (@akshayx6191) November 26, 2017
Caption:- Suraj cruz (@surajcruz) November 26, 2017
Don't mess with Sunny
Omg that was a really good one! Both of Sunnys have 1 point each..start a prank war to see who gets the most points!- Reesa Jhalli (@ReesaJhalli) November 26, 2017
We're hoping this prank war continues. Are you listening, Sunny?
