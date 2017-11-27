Sunny Leone's 'Sweet Revenge' On Prankster Wins Twitter. Seen It Yet?

It's Sunny Leone versus her team in a battle of pranks that has left Twitter thoroughly entertained.

Written by | Updated: November 27, 2017 13:46 IST
Sunny Leone, on the receiving end of a terrifying prank, made sure the pranksters didn't go unpunished

A battle of pranks is currently ensuing on Twitter and leaving many on the micro-blogging site thoroughly entertained. Actor Sunny Leone was recently on the receiving end of a scary yet hilarious (sorry, Sunny) prank. However, the actor isn't one to let a prankster go unpunished. So, as Chandler Being said on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. - "the messers become the messees" as Sunny got her ultimate revenge on her prankster. The result is pure entertainment.

It all started when Sunny's team pulled a prank on her. A video, posted by the actor on November 25, shows the prank in full action. While the actor sat reading a script, a man can be seen scaring the living daylights out of her with the help of a fake snake. Sunny's reaction to the snake makes this an epic video to watch.
 
Since being posted, the video has collected over 7,400 'likes' and almost 1,000 retweets. Not long after the video was posted, several people began asking Sunny if and how she was plotting her revenge. She absolutely was.
 
 


And what "sweet" revenge Sunny had planned.

"My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!!" she tweeted some 19 hours before writing this. Check out her prank on her pranksters.
 



The video has already received over 8,000 'likes' and some 760 retweets - and still very much counting. To say it's a hit on Twitter would be understatement.
        
We're hoping this prank war continues. Are you listening, Sunny?

