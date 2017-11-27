Sunny Leone's 'Sweet Revenge' On Prankster Wins Twitter. Seen It Yet?

Sunny Leone, on the receiving end of a terrifying prank, made sure the pranksters didn't go unpunished

My team played a prank on me on set!! Mofos!! @yofrankay and @tomas_mouckapic.twitter.com/QwZCPf1wC0 - Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 25, 2017

Will you take revenge on @yofrankay and @tomas_moucka??????? - Suraj cruz (@surajcruz) November 25, 2017

Yes I am plotting something now. They will not know what hit them!! Haha https://t.co/z67048dS1t - Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017

A battle of pranks is currently ensuing on Twitter and leaving many on the micro-blogging site thoroughly entertained. Actor Sunny Leone was recently on the receiving end of a scary yet hilarious (sorry, Sunny) prank. However, the actor isn't one to let a prankster go unpunished. So, as Chandler Being said on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. - "the messers become the messees" as Sunny got her ultimate revenge on her prankster. The result is pure entertainment.It all started when Sunny's team pulled a prank on her. A video, posted by the actor on November 25, shows the prank in full action. While the actor sat reading a script, a man can be seen scaring the living daylights out of her with the help of a fake snake. Sunny's reaction to the snake makes this an epic video to watch.Since being posted, the video has collected over 7,400 'likes' and almost 1,000 retweets. Not long after the video was posted, several people began asking Sunny if and how she was plotting her revenge. She absolutely was.



And what "sweet" revenge Sunny had planned.



"My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!!" she tweeted some 19 hours before writing this. Check out her prank on her pranksters.



My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!! pic.twitter.com/umUxEiVhPF - Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017

Super revenge sunny https://t.co/MSsF4s0moA - Omung Kumar (@OmungKumar) November 26, 2017

I still cant stop laughing!!! The way we ran!!!hahhaahahahahahha https://t.co/8dZalwsgsq - Sunny Rajani (@yofrankay) November 26, 2017

perfect revenge - Akshay Suryawanshi (@akshayx6191) November 26, 2017

Don't mess with Sunny - Suraj cruz (@surajcruz) November 26, 2017

Omg that was a really good one! Both of Sunnys have 1 point each..start a prank war to see who gets the most points! - Reesa Jhalli (@ReesaJhalli) November 26, 2017