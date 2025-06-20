Student Flaunts Use Of ChatGPT At Graduation Ceremony, Faces Backlash: "Next-Level Foolish"

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to professionals as well as students across the world delegating their work to the Large Language Model-powered (LLM) chatbots. From writing emails to completing assignments, the use of chatbots has virtually become a habit for many. Now, an alleged University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) student has gone viral on social media after he openly acknowledged using ChatGPT to complete college work at his graduation ceremony.

In a video posted on different social media platforms, the student, wearing the graduation gown, pulls out his laptop and displays ChatGPT, the OpenAI tool that helped him complete his final projects.

“UCLA graduate celebrates by showing off the ChatGPT he used for his final projects right before officially graduating," the post was captioned as saying.

UCLA graduate celebrates by showing off the ChatGPT he used for his final projects right before officially graduating 😭 pic.twitter.com/hZAvrY1fJk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 18, 2025



Social media reacts

As the video raked up millions of views, a significant chunk of social media users called out the student for not thinking about the repercussions as the final marks had not been compiled yet.

"Cheating will always be there; however, to flaunt it like this is next-level foolish. Even if it's a "HA HA it's a Joke!!!" Don't be the court jester. This will follow you around," said one user while another added: "The guy is an idiot either for telling the truth or joking about something that would be hard for him to disprove.'

A third commented: "Dumb move to make. Especially since commencement does not equal to a degree conferred. Should've waited until eight weeks after spring quarter grades were posted and degree was conferred."

AI making people dumb

A recent study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists found that AI chatbots were making humans use their brains less. While the use of chatbots enabled 60 per cent faster completion of tasks, it also reduced "germane cognitive load" by 32 per cent.

The study revealed that more than 80 per cent of ChatGPT users couldn't quote from essays they wrote minutes earlier. Essays written using ChatGPT were extremely similar. When teachers were asked to check them, they said they could feel "something was wrong".