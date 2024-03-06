Street Vendor Makes Pasta With Buttermilk, Sparks Outrage

Another person added, "Why promote such unconventional dishes?"

Italy is famous for its delicious cuisine, particularly its pasta, a dish that can be prepared in various ways with different sauces, vegetables, and meats. However, have you ever thought about mixing buttermilk with pasta? Recently, a street vendor was seen preparing pasta with buttermilk, an unconventional culinary experiment that many found distasteful.

The video showcasing this pasta recipe was shared on Instagram by the handle 'Surat Street Food'. In the post's caption, the page asked, "Have you ever tasted chaas (buttermilk) pasta?"

The video illustrates the process of preparing this unconventional pasta dish. It begins with mixing the pasta in a utensil, adding buttermilk and various spices. Afterwards, the mixture is cooked and served on a plate.

The clip, posted three days ago, has received over one lakh views since then. It has also garnered nearly 2,000 likes and several reactions from internet users.

One individual commented, "This dish is a disaster! Served in a styrofoam container. You shouldn't add cheese to buttermilk, as it can lead to health issues. Please refrain from sharing such absurd dishes and endorsing such food outlets for the community's sake."

Another person added, "Why promote such unconventional dishes?"

"This is incredibly unhealthy. Why would anyone even attempt to make this dish? It could result in serious health complications. I hope action is taken against such vendors. Stay vigilant, people!" a third remarked.